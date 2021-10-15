Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Stabler make his biggest mistake yet?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5, Stabler went to extreme measures to find out Flutura's true role in the family business.

Meanwhile, Bell asked for a favor to move her case forward, leading to a major break in it.

Elsewhere, Bernadette and Eli adjusted to their new living situation.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.