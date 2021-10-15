Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Stabler make his biggest mistake yet?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5, Stabler went to extreme measures to find out Flutura's true role in the family business.

Family Business - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Bell asked for a favor to move her case forward, leading to a major break in it.

Elsewhere, Bernadette and Eli adjusted to their new living situation.

Stabler's mom: I'm worried about Eli.
Stabler: Let me worry about him. He's a good kid.
Stabler's mom: How would you know? You're never here.

Stabler's mom: The prodigal son returns.
Stabler: Is she having an episode?
Stabler's mom: Is she having an episode? She wouldn't be having an episode if your son hadn't stolen her pills!

Bipolar Disorder or Dementia? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5
Dealing With Stabler's Mother - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5
Adjusting to A New Situation - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5
An Awkward Partnership - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5
Bell Asks a Favor - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 5
