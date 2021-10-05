Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 3

Did the team manage to find one of the serial killer's victims?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 3, the gang was together and on a mission to get some answers.

Meanwhile, Agent Knight went undercover t a large manufacturing company with ties to the murders.

As she learned more about what was happening, she also put herself in mortal danger.

How did the team manage to work with Alden?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.