Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did each of the three Joe's come to terms with their challenging feelings?

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4 highlighted just how different the trio at the wheel of the story is.

The Yearbook - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4

Music Joe enlisted help to look for his son, but someone he knew had a barrier up about the situation.

Meanwhile, Nurse Joe and Jenny discussed a big career opportunity.

Cop Joe, however, dealt with the aftermath of a fatal shooting.

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Eric: Marriage takes work, my friend.
Joe: Thanks doc. Our therapist wants us to dig deep and figure out what we really want and what we really need.

It’s not a punishment, kid. This stuff stays with you the rest of your life.

Uncle Frank

Bobby Diaz - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4
Orion Night - Ordinary Joe
The Yearbook - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4
Old Friends - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4
Eric, Amy, and Chris - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4
Amy's Supporters - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 4
