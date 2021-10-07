Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 3

Was it game over for Brad?

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 3, the different factions worked to get him out of the game after something he supposedly did.

Meanwhile, a group of castaways stumbled upon a hidden power that came at a great risk.

Then there was the number of people with extra votes in the game.

Did they get used to get a big player out, or did the tribes continue to play it safe?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.