Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 6

at .

How did the merge change the game?

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 6,the Luvu tribe revealed their shock at having to go to a tribal council after managing to win every competition at first.

Erika & Danny - Survivor Season 41 Episode 5

Meanwhile, a new twist on the back of the merge managed to give someone who was not performing as well as expected an advantage.

How did Jeff react to the most shocking elimination of the season?

Watch Survivor Season 41 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Survivor Season 41 Episode 6 Quotes

Moving forward with Ricard, I trust him... ish.

Shan

This is, like, merge-atory.

Xander

Survivor Season 41 Episode 6

Survivor Season 41 Episode 6 Photos

Sydney, Naseer, Danny & Heather - Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
Erika & Deshawn - Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
The Merge Feast - Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
Xander & Liana - Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
Shan & Ricard - Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
Almost The Merge - Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
  1. Survivor
  2. Survivor Season 41
  3. Survivor Season 41 Episode 6
  4. Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 6