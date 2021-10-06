Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 2

How did everyone feel about the latest engagement?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 2, James Kennedy proposed to Raquel and everyone wondered whether it was all a smokescreen.

Meanwhile, Ariana set out to find out more about why Lala was so against her.

What did Lisa have to say about the fighting between everyone?

Elsewhere, Scheana was happy with the way things were going, but a shocker about Brock threatened to derail everything.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.