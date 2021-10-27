Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 5

What secret did Lala expose?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 5, Lisa hosted an elegant tea party to meet Scheana and Lala's children, but it was overshadowed by Lala's revelation.

Meanwhile, Brock had some explaining to do when an unearthed secret about his past threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Raquel prepared some wedding ideas, but James was not ready to go that far.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.