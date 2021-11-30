90 Day Fiance Stars Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling time on their romance.

Evelyn Cormier, 22, revealed to In Touch that she is divorcing her husband of four years David Vázquez Zermeño, 30.

The news comes just days after Evelyn hinted as much during an Instagram Live session over the weekend.

The pair married in October of 2017, and their relationship was documented on 90 Day Fiance Season 5.

Their relationship has been called into question several times since fans noticed they had not been posting together on social media.

Evelyn opened up to People earlier this year about the rumors surrounding their relationship.

“People like to read into everything,” the star shared.

“People are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” Evelyn added.

“And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”

“And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”

The pair did appear on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games earlier this year, which was a game show featuring stars from the franchise competing.

Evelyn and David rarely spoke about their relationship after their original stint on the show, which only made fans question where they truly stood with each other.

Evelyn posted about David in March 2021 after revealing he was in the hospital following an accident.

“Please be praying for @davazer today. This morning he was struck by a car while riding his bike to work,” Evelyn captioned a selfie of herself and David.

“He’s in a lot of pain and we are still waiting on the X-ray results from the doctor."

"Luckily he’s in good spirits and did not seem to injure his head. [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji].”

While David and Evelyn largely stayed away from the public eye, Evelyn returned to reality TV in 2019 when she competed on ABC's American Idol.

The pair moved to Los Angeles later that year as Evelyn focused on her music career.

David has yet to address the split.

What are your thoughts on the split?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.