A&E Networks Add Seven Channels to Frndly TV In New Distribution Deal

Are you still tied to cable, hoping that someone will put all of your favorite networks into one brilliant place?

Look no further than Frndly TV for live TV (with the ability to go back in time if you've missed what you love).

There's more to it than that, of course.

In a nutshell, Frndly TV is the first sub-$10 live, over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the American consumer in mind.

What does that mean to you?

Well, Frndly TV offers 30 top-rated live TV networks, including Hallmark Channel, Game Show Network, INSP, UPtv, Curiosity Stream, The Weather Channel, GAC Family, and others.

It delivers programming the whole family can enjoy at a price the whole family can love.

Today, A&E Networks and Frndly TV announced a partnership widening the scope of the streamer with a multi-year distribution agreement that brings A+E Networks' portfolio of highly-rated brands –- including A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime -- to all Frndly TV subscribers.

"The addition of the seven A+E Networks' channels is a seminal event in Frndly TV's growth," said Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV.

"Our customers are both loyal and vocal -- and they have asked us about adding the great A+E Networks' content. Working with the good folks at A+E, we are now able to add outstanding quality to our programming lineup with some of the most desired and loved channels in all TV."

In addition to A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime, Frndly TV subscribers will also receive Lifetime Movie Network (LMN), FYI, Military HISTORY, ViceTV, and complementary video-on-demand programming.

David Zagin, President of Distribution for A+E Networks, said, "We are excited to partner with Frndly TV and to make our award-winning content available to their devoted subscriber base.

"Launching on November 18 means Frndly TV customers can enjoy the new slate of holiday movies premiering on Lifetime's It's A Wonderful Lifetime, as well as look forward to the highly anticipated premieres of Janet -- the fascinating untold story of Janet Jackson -- and Abraham Lincoln, on The HISTORY Channel in early 2022."

Starting on Thursday, November 18, the seven channels will begin to premiere on Frndly TV, giving access to the whole range of A+E Networks' highly rated, original programming, including A&E's The First 48, Storage Wars, City Confidential, and Court Cam.

Subscribers can also access The History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island, Pawn Stars, Forged in Fire, and Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman.

At Lifetime, December is Holiday movies 24/7. Fans are also anticipating the new season of Married at First Sight, premiering in 2022, along with Leave it to Geege and My Killer Body with K. Michelle.

My desire to take the earlier networks included in Frndly TV on the go was met when I signed up for Frndly TV.

It's a unique and user-friendly app that's available on streaming devices and online, and it has a lot of handy features.

By adding the A&E family of networks to the service, it becomes a formidable presence in live TV and one I highly recommend.

You can find more information at www.frndlytv.com

