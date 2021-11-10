CBS Midseason Schedule: S.W.A.T. on the Move, Sophia Bush Medical Drama Opposite Chicago PD, & More

CBS is the latest network to unveil its plans for midseason, and there are some changes.

S.W.A.T., which started the season off on Fridays, and has been way up in the ratings vs. last season, is moving to Sundays at 10 p.m. to replace SEAL Team.

The move occurs Sunday, January 2, where it will lead out of the winter premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Monday and Tuesday remains, unchanged with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai'i returning January 3.

The FBI franchise returns Tuesday, January 4.

Sophia Bush returns to primetime with the series debut of Good Sam, which launches Wednesday, January 5 out of the Season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race.

Also of note, Good Sam is going up against Chicago P.D. on NBC.

CSI: Vegas will conclude its first and likely only season on December 8.

Thursday, January 6 marks the return of Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts, B Positive, and Bull.

Undercover Boss will take over from S.W.A.T. on Fridays when it premieres alongside Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods Friday, January 7.

The Price Is Right joins in the fun on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. from January 12, when TAR moves an hour later.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated revival of Celebrity Big Brither bows Wednesday, February 2 at 8/7c.

It will then bounce around the schedule until it concludes on February 23.

Survivor, meanwhile, will return Wednesday, March 9 with a two-hour premiere.

All told, here are the changes.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

8 pm The Equalizer

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm S.W.A.T. (new time slot premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: International

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm The Amazing Race (Season 33 premiere, two hours)

10 pm GOOD SAM (series premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm United States of Al

9 pm Ghosts

9:30 pm B Positive

10 pm Bull

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Undercover Boss (Season 11 premiere)

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night

9 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night

9 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

8 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

MONDAY, JAN 31

8 pm (5 pm PT) Grammy Awards

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother (Season 3 premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

9 pm Celebrity Big Brother

FRIDAY, FEB. 4, 11 and 18 8 pm Celebrity Big Brother (two hours each Friday)

SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 13 and 20

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

MONDAY, FEB. 7 and 14

9 pm Celebrity Big Brother

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9, 16 and 23 (season finale)

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

MONDAY, FEB. 21

9 pm Celebrity Big Brother (two hours)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm Survivor (Season 42 premiere, two hours)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.