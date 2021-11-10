Dexter Boss Teases Revival Conclusion, But Is It the End?

Dexter only just returned to Showtime after many years away.

As many viewers will recall, the original series culminated in a final season that was far from satisfying.

In fact, the series finale was widely regarded as one of the worst series finales in TV history.

Dexter New Blood only launched a few days ago, and Clyde Phillips, the showrunner on the series, is already hyping up the conclusion, calling it the best thing he has ever written.

"It’s going to be surprising, inevitable and it’s going to blow up the Internet," he shared in an interview with TV Line.

"It is, I personally think, the best thing I’ve written," he added.

"Our director Marcos Siega, who could not be more experienced and a better friend of the show, thinks it’s the best thing he’s ever directed."

"I haven’t seen it yet, by the way. I only saw it get shot. We’re editing Episodes 7 and 8 right now, so I haven’t seen 10 yet. I can’t wait, to tell you the truth."

Phillips must have a lot of faith in the weight of the story and the narrative risks he is taking because it does seem early to be hyping it up when the episode hasn't been edited or even viewed.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1 was a valiant effort at reopening the world of the series, but things can still fall apart.

It's difficult to get excited about a show that disappointed a lot of people with its conclusion.

The bigger question remains:

Will Dexter: New Blood wrap up the series?

Showtime President of Entertainment previously spoke about the terms of a limited series.

“We call it a limited series but the rules say it can’t be a limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time,” Levine told press in August.

“So we call it a special event here. For me, it’s a revisiting of Dexter and a proper finale for a brilliant season.”

He added, “You’re way ahead of me,” when talk of a continuation was floated.

Helping a case for a potential second season is that Dexter: New Blood reportedly gave Showtime its biggest day-one for a show on its OTT service.

What are your thoughts on a second season?

Are you taking a wait and see approach?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

