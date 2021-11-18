Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer: The Morning After...

Emily Cooper's life is more complicated than ever on Emily in Paris Season 2.

Netflix on Thursday dropped a full-length trailer for the new season, set to premiere Wednesday, December 22.

Emily is still trying to come to terms with her relationship with Gabriel, and with Cami circling for answers, it leads to more complicated dynamics than before.

“I need to explain myself,” Emily says to Mindy of a dreaded conversation with Cami.

While Emily is struggling, Sylvie is more vocal than ever about her making mistakes while she's abroad.

“While you’re here, fall in love,” Sylvie urges.

“Make mistakes. If you’re gonna do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right.”

“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” according to the official Season 2 logline.

“After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day."

"In French class, she meets a fellow expat” — aka Alfie — “who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

The series stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), and Ashley Park (Mindy).

The cast also includes Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), Camille Razat (Cami), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

Lucien Laviscount, Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree), and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) rare recurring players.

Emily in Paris was a roaring success for Netflix in 2020, becoming the streamer's most-popular comedy, so all eyes will be on it to see if it can continue to be a success.

If the trailer is any indication, the signature comedy is still very present.

The tricky aspect will be in how it navigates the relationship between Gabriel and Emily.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

