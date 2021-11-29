Fanatic Feed: Judge Steve Harvey Premiere, Coming Out Colton Trailer, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 29, 2021.

ABC is taking viewers to a courtroom run by the incomparable Steve Harvey.

The network on Monday announced Judge Steve Harvey, a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, will launch Tuesday, January. 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

"Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between," reads the official logline for the project.

"With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense."

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture," said Steve Harvey.

"Viewers tuning into 'Judge Steve Harvey' will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court."

"Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that's why we love working with him, and fans love watching him," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

"His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television."

Check out the trailer below... and scroll down for some more news!

Meanwhile, Nicole Byer will return to Netflix with a comedy special next month.

In her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Byer takes the stage at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City for a HOT new set.

Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she's just doing her part), what she's looking for in a man, and just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been.

BBW premieres globally December 7, only on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

Bachelor Nation will collide with Netflix next month.

The streamer dropped the official trailer for Coming Out Colton, a new docuseries featuring former Bachelor Colton Underwood as he navigates coming out as a gay man.

"Former professional football player and star of THE BACHELOR Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community," reads the official description.

Six episodes have been ordered, with the series set to launch on December 3.

Colton had many memorable moments on The Bachelor, and has been in the headlines several times since his stint.

Check out the trailer below to see if the show looks like something you'd be interested in watching.

Over in the world of live television, NBC will ring in the 2022 with Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

The special will be hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

It will be airing from Miami, Florida, on Friday, December 31.

A wave of guests will be announced at a later date.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” Said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

Sounds fun, right?

