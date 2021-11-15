Halo TV Adaptation Teaser Unveils Master Chief

We finally have a glimpse at the Halo TV series.

Nearly three-and-a-half years after the project nabbed a series order at Showtime, the first footage was released during Xbox's 20th-anniversary celebration.

The original Halo videogame was released alongside the original Xbox 20 years ago today, so it makes sense that Microsoft would use this event to unveil new details.

The clip is short and sweet, revealing Pablo Schrieber in the iconic role of Master Chief.

The series, set in 2001, will dramatize “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant,” according to the logline.

“Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

The cast also includes Natascha McElhone (Californication) as both Dr. Catherine Halsey and Cortana (the most advanced AI in human history), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Soren-066, and Shabana Azmi (24: India) as Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

What's more, the TV adaptation will be forging its own path with the nice twist that it will have new characters set in the sprawling Halo universe.

Given the long wait for news, many thought the show would never see the light of day, much like the live-action series that was in the works for release through Xbox Live several years ago.

At the time of the series order in 2018, Showtime president David Nevins was vocal about doing right by the franchise.

“Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” said Showtime president David Nevins at the time.

“In the history of television, there simply has never been enough great science fiction."

"Kyle Killen’s scripts are thrilling, expansive and provocative, Rupert Wyatt is a wonderful, world-building director, and their vision of Halo will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe.”

Now that we know the project is coming in 2022, all we can do is hope it will be a worthy project.

It has moved to Paramount+, so it should be fun to see how it pans out on streaming.

It's unclear what that means for an international bow with Paramount+ only being in select international markets.

Check out the teaser and hit the comments with your thoughts!

