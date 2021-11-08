Legacies Spoilers: Rebekah Mikaelson Returns! Will Alaric Die?

Will Rebekah be able to save Hope?

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, titled "I Thought You'd Be Happier To See Me," brings Claire Holt back into the mix as Rebekah Mikaelson.

This will be the first time fans have seen the character since The Originals Season 5 Episode 13, and given the circumstances, it will be a huge episode.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is tracked down by the one person who could help her -- Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt)," reads the official description of the episode.

"Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her," it continues.

Rebekah knows darkness. She's been a part of this universe for almost a decade, and as an original vampire, she knows what it feels like to have a lot of power.

Rebekah also had to contend with Klaus whenever he locked his family up, so maybe, just maybe, Rebekah will be able to get through to her.

There are also many unanswered questions about Rebekah. If you watch The Originals online, you know the series concluded with Rebekah conceding she wanted to take the cure and become a human.

That meant waiting until Damon and Elena were old and had lived their respective human lives, but with this universe, there's no telling what can happen.

It would be nice to see Rebekah as a vampire, but it's possible there was a cure lurking on one of the many prison worlds.

We'll never know unless the show tells us, so hopefully, we learn a lot about what Rebekah has been up to in the years since the finale.

"Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) figures out what he can do to help," the logline continues.

We know Hope attacked Alaric, and the clip released by the network shows someone in hospital, leading us to believe some time will pass and Alaric will still be in the hospital.

Could you imagine if Hope put a sleeping curse on him in a similar vein to what Kai did with Elena?

Sheesh. That would make for a lot of drama.

"Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to set things right and turns to Cleo (Omono Okojie) for guidance."

Kaleb went to the dark side with Malivore, and now he has dragon abilities, which could be a big thing.

It will be fun to see what he does next.

Check out the official promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

