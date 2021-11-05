Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Til Death

The last thing Higgins needed was a debate over what love is.

But that's what she got on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5.

For a reasonably oblivious guy, Aiden at least realizes that his future bride Serena was acting oddly before their wedding.

Serena wasn't the only one acting strangely as Magnum noted that Juliet herself was abnormally tense. Why else would she be working on landscaping chores while Thomas, naturally, lounged on a hammock? It's little wonder that she doubts his drive at times.

She revealed that she hadn't been back to see Dr. Ogawa since the therapist had hit her with truths about which she didn't want to think. That's too bad because Higgins truly needs a sounding board who isn't Magnum.

So, of course, their next case involved possible infidelity. Magnum and Higgins are private investigators, after all.

Thomas, whose relationship with Lia is still going well, wanted to give Serena the benefit of the doubt. Juliet, whose relationship with Ethan was crumbling, expected the worst.

OK. That was a point for Higgins since Serena started lying after her motel-room visit and never stopped. And for an assassin with an international reputation, she didn't do that exceptionally well.

So while Aiden couldn't see past her excuses, Magnum and Higgins definitely could and kept snooping, both inserting themselves into dangerous situations.

Thomas was at risk mainly due to his sloppiness, and the threat only lasted a brief time until the poison in Julian's system began to kick in.

With no idea with whom she was in a room, Juliet kept pumping a woman they had already caught in a lie to give up more intel just as she was about to gain a blank check through marriage. Yeah, like that's going to work well.

Fortunately, she didn't ignore Magnum's call, so she learned Serena's actual background, and that excellent kickass fight ensued. It's not often that Higgins finds herself on the losing end of a brawl, but she did this time until Aiden's timely appearance saved her.

That was when they put together that Aiden's first wife's death wasn't an accident.

Katsumoto was grateful as always, telling them to back off after they'd handed over a high-exposure case to him. And, of course, they ignored him per usual, continuing to hunt for Serena on their own.

They arrived just in the nick of time to save Aiden from himself yet again. Serena spilled her guts, admitting that she killed Rebecca so that Rebecca wouldn't hire someone else to kill Aiden. Ain't love grand?

Serena's impassioned plea hit home as Aiden ran away with her after she escaped from custody again.

All of which resulted led to Juliet and Thomas having another big talk.

He explained that love doesn't have to make sense and that she shouldn't have to work herself up to being in love.

That last bit hit way too close to home for Higgins, which was why she was breaking the news to Ethan at the episode's end. At least she didn't break up by text.

So that frees up Juliet for a closer relationship with Thomas. Maybe Lia will return from her time away, needing to make some life change that leaves Magnum out in the cold.

Or maybe the stars will never align for those two.

A hilarious scene was the cheap Magnum regifting Aiden's wine to himself to restock Robin's wine cellar, which he has been decimating for four seasons now. How perfectly Magnum was that?

While the two partners had a big flashy case, T.C., Kumu, and Rick combined for a more personal storyline involving Cade.

Rick discovered the hard-working kid who wandered in off the street and became T.C.'s latest project sleeping at the bar on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 4. It was only natural that T.C. felt the need to intercede, with disastrous results.

Cade must have thought he could reinvent himself at La Mariana, and having to discuss the circumstances that brought him there wasn't part of his plan.

So, of course, Cade snapped at him and ran. Only then did T.C. find out from Katsumoto that, like himself, Cade also had a mother who disappeared on him.

That only drove T.C. to look harder because he had all this wisdom to share, whether Cade wanted it or not. He meant well.

After T.C. checked out all the usual runaway haunts, Kumu came through with another place to look.

She tagged along, primarily to lend some much-needed perspective to an overly involved T.C.

Thinking back on his own experiences, T.C. intuited where Cade was, the last place where he had seen his mother.

T.C. won over Cade with his sad story of how he would sneak downstairs every night to unlock the door so that his mother could get in when she came back.

He convinced Cade to come back to work, only to surprise him by offering him a roof over his head in the form of his office, where he had set up a cot for Cade, complete with snacks and comic books.

Now, how long before T.C. decides to adopt him?

Did you see Serena being an assassin coming?

How long before Magnum realizes he's the one for Higgins?

How did you like T.C.'s sad back story?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.