Money Heist Final Season Trailer: How Will it End?

The thrilling final episodes of Money Heist are almost here.

"Only one month remains until the end of the heist, when the world will discover the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang," Netflix said in a press release Wednesday.

The streamer also debuted the final trailer for La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5: Volume 2, which premieres globally on December 3.

"Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but dangerous as ever, Facing their darkest hour yet, the gang hatches a bold new plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing," the logline reveals.

"To make matters worse, the Professor may have made the biggest mistake of his life."

The cast includes Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others.

Netflix confirmed in July 2020 that its sprawling heist drama would be coming to a close with its two-part fifth season.

The first part dropped earlier this year, and the second half of the season will conclude the series.

Only five episodes remain, and it will be a thrillride from start-to-finish with these characters.

The stakes were raised considerably by the body count increasing in the earlier episodes, and it's hard to imagine everyone making it out alive that is still on the show.

But hey, many shows have gone out with series finales that change everything.

Money Heist has been a roaring success for Netflix, and we'd be surprised if this was not a satisfying conclusion.

Alas, check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

You can check out ever episode from the previous seasons on Netflix around the globe.

