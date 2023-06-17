Berlin: Teaser Trailer for Money Heist Prequel Drops

Money Heist was one of Netflix's biggest hits, so it makes sense that we're getting a spinoff with one of its most popular characters.

Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for Berlin during its Tudum global fan event, and it looks like a worthy next chapter for the franchise.

As previously reported, Berlin tells the tale of the titular character, but the streaming service has hinted in the past that "now is the time for Andrés de Fonollosa."

Based on the latest teaser alone, there will be plenty of action, comedy, and, most importantly, heists.

Starring alongside Pedro Alonso is Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

The trailer certainly hints at some surprises along the way, including the arrival of some familiar faces from the original series.

It's always good when a spinoff pays homage to the past, and it looks like that will be happening here.

On Money Heist, Berlin was an enigmatic character, and it looks like we'll be taking a deep dive into how he came to be the person he is at the beginning of Money Heist.

The synopsis for the series is sort and sweet and sounds exactly like it came out of Berlin's mouth.

Only two things can brighten a dark day: The first is love. The second is stealing a fortune.

If that doesn't get you excited about revisiting the Money Heist universe, I don't know what will.

It's still unclear whether other stories in the Money Heist-verse will land on Netflix, but franchise creator Alex Pina was open about the prospect.

"We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters," he told Oprah Daily ahead of the series order for Berlin.

"We've always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design."

"So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts."

Check out the teaser for Berlin below.

