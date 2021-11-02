Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 8 Review: All Those Brothers and Sisters

The Bordelon family was moving on during Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 8, but not everyone was on the same page.

Take Ralph Angel.

After all the drama that this man's poor decisions have caused, now he's dragging his feet on finding a place to live.

Darla was looking forward to giving birth to their daughter on the farm, but that's not going to happen, and she's made peace with it. So instead of wallowing, she's making plans.

She found a nice apartment they can move into now. But Ralph Angel says he's not ready.

Not ready? The baby is due in a month. How long does he think he has to get ready? How much more does he need to put Darla through?

Despite being furious with her husband, Darla continues to stand by his side and support him.

One thing that I know for sure is that wherever we are is exactly where we’re supposed to be, and nobody, not even the Landrys can change that. Darla Permalink: One thing that I know for sure is that wherever we are is exactly where we’re supposed to be,...

Permalink: One thing that I know for sure is that wherever we are is exactly where we’re supposed to be,...

Ralph Angel kept telling Darla he'd take care of things. Yeah, because that worked out so well the last time! When will he realize that they are partners and they take care of one another? They should be making decisions together.

Until Ralph Angel figures that out and stops tripping over himself to save his male pride, I worry for their marriage and future.

Speaking of things male, Micah held a photo exhibition of his work at The Spot and ran smack into some homophobia because one of his photos was of him and Isaiah in an affectionate moment.

Homophobia is real, and it's ugly. Unfortunately, Micah let one old fool ruin the exhibit for him and Isaiah. However, I'm hoping there's an upside.

Isaiah: You know, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re just talking shit about me just like everybody else.

Micah: That’s what you think about me? The only one who defends you when the frat makes fun of you for being gay.

Isaiah: But I never said what I was. I don’t have to. My sexuality doesn’t need defending, Micah. You are not a superhero. I don’t know what you are right now.

Permalink: But I never said what I was. I don’t have to. My sexuality doesn’t need defending, Micah. You...

Permalink: But I never said what I was. I don’t have to. My sexuality doesn’t need defending, Micah. You...

Isaiah is right. He shouldn't have to walk around feeling as though he has to wear some label. He shouldn't have to defend himself to anyone. If nothing else, he felt that Micah was someone he could be himself around.

Micah has been getting closer to Isaiah, and I don't think Micah is sure if he wants friendship or something more. This fight might push him into confronting what he feels, no matter where that leads.

The Bordelon sisters both have decisions to make about their love lives, but I'm most concerned about Nova.

Dominic was right. Nova is in a very vulnerable state right now. She's having PTSD-type flashbacks from when the police raided her home. She feels like there's a target on her back, and she's looking for someplace or someone with whom she can feel emotionally safe.

Is Dominic that person?

Dominic says all the right things, and he does seem to care about Nova, but I don't trust him.

First off, it's the timing. Dominic just happened to pop up in Nova's life when True Papers exposé on the police started to gain traction, and she began feeling paranoid that someone was watching her.

Dominic had no problem dropping everything to go on that trip with Nova. And it felt suspicious when he wouldn't answer his phone in front of her, even though someone was urgently trying to contact him.

For Nova's sake, I hope I'm wrong, but I keep waiting to learn that Dominic was sent to get close to Nova to feed information back to the police who'd like to take her down.

Charley's issues were a little less dramatic. Davis surprising her with a trip back to their college apartment was sweet and allowed them to look back at how far they've come and all they've been through.

Charley: We had the whole world before us back then.

Davis: We thought we were grown.

Charley: Little did we know.

Permalink: Little did we know.

Permalink: Little did we know.

But Davis wanted more than a step back in time. He wanted to move ahead with their future.

Davis loves Charley. He knows what he's lost and is working hard to get it back, but he jumped the gun on this one.

Davis: A lot has changed since we were kids, Charley. But one thing that’s never changed is my love for you. It’s endless. It’s everlasting. It’s everything I’ve got within me, forever. Charley Bordelon, will you marry me? Again?

Charley: I don’t know, Davis.

Permalink: I don’t know, Davis.

Permalink: I don’t know, Davis.

Charley was right. She and Davis could be heading in this direction, but they aren't there yet, and too many factors could trip them up along the way.

Charley's run for Congress is going to be stressful and chaotic. It's going to put a spotlight on her and her entire family. Making it through an election is going to be a challenge for everyone.

Davis offered to leave his job and come back to Louisiana, but Charley was right to turn that down too. Davis has his dream job. He's rebuilding his life. He's rebuilding himself into a better man. They still need to do that separately before they can commit to a lifetime together.

Charley didn't say no as much as not yet, and Davis was smart enough to see that, which bodes well for their future.

Charley: I love you, Davis. I’ll always love you. But I don’t think I can marry you. Not now. Not yet. This needs to work for both of us.

Davis: Charley Bordelon, I’m a patient man. I’m not going anywhere. Permalink: Charley Bordelon, I’m a patient man. I’m not going anywhere.

Permalink: Charley Bordelon, I’m a patient man. I’m not going anywhere.

The most worrisome moment came when Aunt Vi collapsed.

I wanted to shake some sense into her when Aunt Vi kept insisting to Hollywood that she was fine when she knew she wasn't. All of the stress with Celine and Ralph Angel has taken its toll, and it had Vi in the middle of a Lupus flareup.

Violet needs to learn to make herself a priority. She's gotten better at that over the years, but like Ralph Angel, she's not good at asking for help when she needs it.

Two things helped Vi perk up. The first was when Ralph Angel came by, and the two finally officially made amends. These two love one another so much, but like many families, they can make each other crazy.

And then Violet heard that Charley was running for Congress.

Women in my time, we didn’t have a seat at the table. Hell, we weren’t even invited. Now, you just not invited. You at the head of the table.

Violet Permalink: Women in my time, we didn’t have a seat at the table. Hell, we weren’t even invited. Now, you...

Permalink: Women in my time, we didn’t have a seat at the table. Hell, we weren’t even invited. Now, you...

If Charley Bordelon gets a seat at the table, she will own it.

With only two more episodes left in Queen Sugar Season 6, do you think we can expect an easy birth for Darla?

Will Charley somehow come up with a way to save the family farm?

And will we get any more surprises before the season ends?

Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button down below if you want to chime in, and don't forget to check back for our review of the next Queen Sugar.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.