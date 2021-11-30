SEAL Team Fall Finale Spoilers: Everything Changes for Bravo Team!

Bravo team will embark on a mission like no other on the fall finale of SEAL Team.

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10, titled "Head On," is set to air Sunday, December 5 on Paramount+.

It will be our last installment until 2022, and we're sure it's going to be huge.

The streaming service released the following synopsis for the installment:

Bravo Team is presented with a mission in South America unlike any other, while tensions surrounding Jason’s leadership are at an all-time high.

Thanks to the trailer released for the episode, we know our favorite gang is headed on a new mission, one that might change their lives forever.

Command reveals the following bombshells in a team meeting:

- The gang will get new identities!

- They could be gone up to six months!

- They cannot have contact with their loved ones during that time!

Understandably, this has a big toll on the team.

Sonny, for example, is seen crumbling into tears in his kitchen.

He is a new father, so missing out on six months of his daughter's life is not going to be easy.

On top of that, his relationship with Hannah is still new.

Will it be able to withstand such a hurdle this early on?

Then there's Clay. We don't know what happened to Stella after her waters broke months early, but we're sure he won't want to leave his lover and possible child behind.

He's also been helping his father through his cancer diagnosis.

Clay did float the idea of potentially taking time off from the team.

Trent already announced he was taking some time away from the team after his brush with death.

We are at a tipping point on the series. There truly is no telling where things will go next.

We also have Jason who has been heavily in denial that he has a TBI.

He's proven to be a liability of late, causing the entire team to spend days in the hospital.

Might he finally reach a realization on the fall finale?

We have no idea, but all we can do is tune in to find out how it all plays out.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on what might go down.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.