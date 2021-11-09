Search Party to End With Season 5 on HBO Max

One of the funniest shows on TV is coming to an end.

The Max Original comedy series Search Party returns to HBO Max for its fifth and final season Friday, January 7, with all ten episodes available to binge.

After the way Search Party Season 4 wrapped, the end date was inevitable, but it doesn't make it any less tough.

The good news is that all of the episodes will be available to binge at once. Waiting week-to-week for a show in its final season can be tough.

"In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience," reads the official logline.

"Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey."

Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo.

Returning recurring guest stars include Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty.

Reaching five seasons in today's TV climate is difficult, but Search Party has remained one of the most exciting shows to watch throughout its first four seasons.

When you add in the fact that it began its life on TBS, it's nice to know that the show managed to have a lot of staying power.

It spent its first two seasons on cable and drew rave reviews and a devoted audience, so it will be fun to see how it all wraps up on streaming.

Many shows get canceled without a conclusive ending, more so today.

HBO Max has a string of exciting projects in the works for the coming months, including The Flight Attendant Season 2, Raised by Wolves Season 2, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Gossip Girl Season 1B, and And Just Like That...

What are your thoughts on the end date announcement?

Will you miss the show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.