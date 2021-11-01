The Real Housewives of Dubai: Coming to Bravo!

The Real Housewives franchise is going global.

Bravo on Monday morning announced a series order for The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The Real Housewives format has been sold around the world, so this is not the first international iteration but is the first foreign spin-off on Bravo.

"Premiering in 2022, The Real Housewives of Dubai will have everything we know and love about The Real Housewives as it follows a group of women and their fabulous lifestyles while they navigate their relationships and careers in the United Arab Emirates," reads the logline, which adds the following:

But with "The City of Gold" as their backdrop with its desert paradise and stunning modern architecture, The Real Housewives of Dubai is sure to serve up its own unique opulence, drama, and surprising twists.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” executive producer Andy Cohen said in a statement in a press release.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will be Bravo's 11th city in the franchise, which has also included the following shows:

- The Real Housewives of Orange County

- The Real Housewives of New York City

- The Real Housewives of Atlanta

- The Real Housewives of New Jersey

- The Real Housewives of DC

- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

- The Real Housewives of Miami

- The Real Housewives of Potomac

- The Real Housewives of Dallas

- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Of the above shows, DC and Dallas are no longer airing, while Miami is making a surprise return after years off the air.

Peacock will be the home to the new spin on Miami, which finds Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen returning and will star alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin.

Fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, as well as Kiki Barth, will serve as friends of the Housewives for RHOM Season 4.

A cast has yet to be announced for The Real Housewives of Dallas, however, but it's likely Bravo already has some names in mind.

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

