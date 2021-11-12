The Real Housewives of Orange County: Trailer and Premiere Date for Revamped Season 16!

The Real Housewives of Orange County are back!

Bravo on Thursday unveiled the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16, and it teases a lot of changes.

As previously reported, Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are out of the series.

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirchenheiter, and Emily Simpson are the only returning housewives from the previous season.

But a significant return is also in the cards.

Heather Dubrow is returning after a five-year hiatus, and if the official trailer is any indication, we're in for a lot of drama.

"Heather is back living the dream in her 22,000 square foot home in Crystal Cove with her husband Terry and four children," reads Bravo's description for Heather's storyline.

"Their kids are starting to look at colleges and find their own voices, especially Max who recently wrote a book for parents about teenage sexuality."

"After many years, Heather and Shannon reunite and instantly find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal," the logline teases.

"Heather also introduces a friend of hers to the group only to find out a shocking truth behind who she really is."

The trailer delves deep into the fractures in their relationship, and if it is to be believed, it looks like Shannon is jealous of Gina's bond with Heather.

The highly-anticipated season will introduce fans to new housewives Dr. Jen Armstgrong and Noella Bergener.

The teaser looks a lot more fun than the last few seasons that were deeply rooted in vitriol between the women.

Ratings were down to all-time lows last season, so it makes sense Bravo would want to try to rejuvenate the series.

Many of the Real Housewives shows are growing stale, and the cabler will want to bring them back to their former glory to keep fans tuning in.

"Gina, she's super cool," Heather says to Shannon in one scene.

"Yeah, no, she's, she's, she's…" Shannon says back.

"Do you get jealous of Gina's relationship with Heather?" Emily asks Shannon at one point.

"I have my own relationship with Heather," Shannon retorts, but thanks to the crafty editing, we then get to see Heather declining Shannon's calls.

Awkward.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 premieres Wednesday, December 1 at 9 p.m.

