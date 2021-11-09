Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Spencer's big decision come back to bite him?

On All American Season 4 Episode 3, the tension mounted when his new plan put him in the crosshairs of his friends.

Spencer's Dilemma - All American Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Olivia tried to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety.

Elsewhere, Asher contemplated his next move and turned to someone unexpected.

Who was it?

All American Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Olivia: I've hooked up with my boyfriends before but this time I'm freaking out.
Joy: You're freaking out because it's real.

How about you take care of your own damn problems and stop making them mine?

Preach [to Coop]

