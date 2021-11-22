Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did the truth about Matt set Dexter free?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, tensions mounted as the search continued, forcing Dexter on a dangerous path.

Harrison in the cold - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3

What did his Dark Passenger have to say about how different his mission is these days?

Meanwhile, Harrison continued to get closer to Audrey, revealing a fatal flaw in the plan of one of the villains.

Who was his new friend?

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

I've gotten rusty in my abstinence.

Dexter

Bears. Dogs. I miss the days when the only animals I had to worry about were alligators.

Dexter

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Molly Park - Dexter: New Blood
Dexter leaves a trail - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3
Audrey - tall - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3
Dexter & Kurt - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3
Angela at work - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3
Edward Olson - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3
