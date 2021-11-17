Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did everyone manage to escape the fort?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 8, Eve, Ty, and Levi worked together in the fort to learn some vital survival skills.

Meanwhile, Gavin's relationship with Izzy became strained due to the secrets between them.

Did the truth about the sinkhole bring them together or push them further apart?

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.