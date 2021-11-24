Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did the truth about Ella divide the entire team?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 9, the desperate mission for survival continued with a new face popping up to cause some drama.

Meanwhile, Eve learned the importance of getting Isiah through the portal before the clock stopped ticking.

Elsewhere, Lilly tried to encourage Veronica to do better so people would see her in a new light.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.