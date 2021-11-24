Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did the truth about Ella divide the entire team?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 9, the desperate mission for survival continued with a new face popping up to cause some drama.

Isiah on the Bridge - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Eve learned the importance of getting Isiah through the portal before the clock stopped ticking.

Elsewhere, Lilly tried to encourage Veronica to do better so people would see her in a new light.

Watch La Brea Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

La Brea Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Josh: Hold up, you don’t actually believe her, do you?
Eve: I don’t know. There’s just something about him like his eyes and his smile.
Josh: Mom…
Eve: Your dad doesn’t have any memories from his childhood. He was the same age Isiah is now when he was adopted.

Ty: Eve, are you okay?
Eve: Well, that woman just told me that Isiah grows up to be my husband, so no, not really.

La Brea Season 1 Episode 9

La Brea Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Isiah's New Mission Tall - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
Isiah on the Bridge - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
The Secret is Out - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
Josh & Isiah - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
The Bridge - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
Protective - La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
  1. La Brea
  2. La Brea Season 1
  3. La Brea Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 9