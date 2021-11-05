Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 7

Did Rollins and Velasco find out the truth?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7, a teenage sex worker disappeared, and the duo investigated when they worried the case did not get the attention it deserved.

Fin Canvasses The Neighborhood - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7

They realized the case was much bigger than they anticipated when they find a bunch of neglected missing person reports.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Stabler worked together on another case.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Online

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Quotes

Desk Sergeant: I'm not supposed to tell you this, but my detective's gone for the night.
Rollins: Of course.
Velasco: But there's still three girls missing.
Sergeant: She said to give you this. A bunch of missing persons reports.
Rollins: Marked NHI?
Sergeant: No humans involved.

Fin: How's McGrath behaving?
Benson: He's being respectful... for now. At least I don't have to run every one of my cases by him.
Fin: I wonder how long that will last.

