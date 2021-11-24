Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did the hospital manage to bounce back from a superbug?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10, Max and Helen were pulled all the way back in when lives were on the line.

With the pair preparing to skip town for good, they had to come to terms with the fact that their lives would look very different.

Meanwhile, Leyla confronted Lauren about the bribe she made, leading to a wild turn of events.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.