Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 10

at .

Did the hospital manage to bounce back from a superbug?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10, Max and Helen were pulled all the way back in when lives were on the line.

London-Bound Max -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10

With the pair preparing to skip town for good, they had to come to terms with the fact that their lives would look very different.

Meanwhile, Leyla confronted Lauren about the bribe she made, leading to a wild turn of events. 

Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Leyla: How much did you spend?
Lauren: That's the best part. Zero dollars. It was a gift from Max.
Leyla: No, how much did you spend to buy my residency?
Lauren: Where did you hear that?
Leyla: Answer the question. How big was your bribe?
Lauren: I didn't bribe. I didn't bribe anyone. I didn't. All I did was try to make a donation.
Leyla: A donation that happened to get your girlfriend a non-existent residency at New Amsterdam?

Max: I'm just trying to do something nice for the people that I love the most in the place that I love the most one last time!
Floyd: Max, I'm gonna level with you. The gift is beyond beautiful.
Max: So-
Floyd: It's just that the only gift that people want is for you to stay.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

Hugs and Smiles -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
Max's Final Choice -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
Excited for New Chapters -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
London-Bound Max -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
Moments with Malvo -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
Last-Ditch Effort -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 4
  3. New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 10