Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Monet's plan leave more lives on the line?

On  Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1, it was all hands on deck to save the family following the events of the finale.

Confused Friends - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Tariq found a way to get back into Standfield after Jabari's death.

However, he found himself in a complicated scenario when a new face threatened his risky plan.

LG: Guess he ain’t no narc.
Cane: Guess not.

Diana: Look, it’s not entirely her fault you got shot. She feels bad, Dru.
Dru: Not as bad as I do.

