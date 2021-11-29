Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Monet manage to find her groove?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2, tensions mounted as Diana offered her services, but she also wanted a bigger stake.

Effie Returns - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Tariq worked to protect his family while simultaneously navigating his new life at school.

Elsewhere, a blast from the past threatened Tasha's future.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Saxe: I promise you, Tariq. This is the best possible outcome of this situation.
Tariq: Yeah. Not so big on your promises, man.
Davis: He’s right, Tariq. As much as I hate to say it, even I couldn’t have pulled that off. Sometimes you just need a white guy.
Saxe: Thank you? Though, I do want to point out that I’m in the minority here, so I think that counts as a microaggression.

Cane: Hey man, you need to quit it with that ninja, appearing shit you be doing.
Mecca: Or maybe you need to be better aware of your surroundings.

