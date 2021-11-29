Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Monet manage to find her groove?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2, tensions mounted as Diana offered her services, but she also wanted a bigger stake.

Meanwhile, Tariq worked to protect his family while simultaneously navigating his new life at school.

Elsewhere, a blast from the past threatened Tasha's future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.