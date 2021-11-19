Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Did Walker manage to get his family to lay low?

On Walker Season 2 Episode 4, he finally revealed why he had cameras everywhere.

Toast! - Walker Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Liam struggled to trust Denise or Dan, leading to a war of words between him and Walker.

Elsewhere, Micki continued to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover, revealing it could make her change her career.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Walker Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Bacon isn't a cheat. It's a lifestyle.

Bonham

Cordell: We always do.
Denice: Cool it there, Romeo. There's all that stuff we did in Del Rio that could come out at trial.

Walker Season 2 Episode 4

Walker Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Denice & Cordell - Walker Season 2 Episode 4
The Brooding Brother - Walker Season 2 Episode 4
Rangers on Duty - Walker Season 2 Episode 4
Checking on Micki - Walker Season 2 Episode 4
Denice & the Ex - Walker Season 2 Episode 4
The Spy - Walker Season 2 Episode 4
