Walker Season 2 Episode 4 Review: It's Not What You Think

Oh, was it hot in here!

Walker always manages to find some scene partners with chemistry for these undercover or fake-dating stories.

On Walker Season 2 Episode 4, Cordell and Denice pretended they had an affair in Del Rio and flirted for the surveillance cameras. Their chemistry was smoking hot!

As soon as Cordell realized he had a surveillance bug in his house, he suspected Serrano's goons. Of course, Liam argued it was probably the Davidsons.

Neither brother wanted to listen to reason, and the funny part was they were both right. They don't know it yet.

Cordell immediately went to the Texas Rangers office, eager to help send Serrano to prison. Denice wanted something that would stick, so they needed to lure them out.

Denice and Cordell pretended that they had an affair in Del Rio, while Capt. James and Micki watch from another base. Denice commented that they make a good team.

Cordell: We always do.

Denice: Cool it there, Romeo. There's all that stuff we did in Del Rio that could come out at trial.

These two just sizzled with chemistry in the way they looked at each other and the gentle caresses. Denice's ex-husband Dan was watching from the van, and steam was practically coming from his ears. He was so jealous.

To make matters worse, Geri showed up unexpectedly, wanting to talk. Awkward!

Cordell had to rush her out before the spies saw something they shouldn't, and Geri wrecked the plan.

Denice even commented how much she had played house with Cordell again, and she missed his camaraderie.

Seeing Cordell and Denice so close brought out many reactions in their family and friends. We'll start with Dan.

Dan truly seems like a sheep in wolf's clothing. He knows how to play the game and keep those close to him fooled.

Dan looked angry and jealous when he saw that Cordell knew how to make his wife smile and turn her on. However, he didn't want to end his marriage, as the goon suggested.

Either a part of him still loves Denice, or he doesn't want Cordell to have her either.

He knew how much fires upset the Walker family, so he set one and headed to the ranch for the aftermath.

Dan made himself look like a hero when he knocked Serrano's goon over the head and shot him just before the goon shot Liam.

He spun a story that saw a fire, and he wanted to help.

However, he froze when the first gun went off, but he couldn't let the goon shoot Liam. Suddenly, he made the Walkers indebted to him.

Denice was rightfully angry when she overheard the Walker brothers discuss how the Davidsons might have bugged their house.

She currently has no idea her husband was involved, and she has a wonderful working relationship with Cordell.

She knew Liam despised their family, but it crushed her that Cordell would even think that. After that fake dating, I wondered if he was one of the reasons she returned to town.

They had chemistry even as teenagers making that date to watch the moon, and Cordell looked like he wanted to try again. Hopefully, they'll get that chance.

Liam won't make that easy. He hates the Davidsons with a passion.

He resented being left out of the hunt for the spies. He seemed to imply that Cordell and Denice left him out of things when they were younger.

Is it just some long-buried sibling rivalry, or does his hatred of Denice go further than that?

He seemed almost to gloat when he announced the surveillance signal came from somewhere local, and then he got inside Cordell's head.

Liam put himself in danger by going inside the ranch alone.

While Dan Miller is a creep, obviously Cordell was grateful that Dan saved Liam's life. Liam was still suspicious, and his anger and suspicions were driving a wedge between the brothers.

Hopefully, we'll find out why Dan and Liam hate each other so much. While feuding families make the series interesting, it would also be nice to see a little peace.

Micki has PTSD. She has a hard time with anyone touching her without flinching. Her body was still covered with bruises, and she kept remembering when Garrison fell to his death.

She felt like she failed her undercover mission since they didn't have enough to put Serrano away without Garrison's testimony.

In an odd sense, Micki missed Garrison, and she begrudged Cordell for reconnecting with someone from his past. It was hard for her to watch all the happiness and light when she was so grief-stricken.

Mick poured herself into her work and injured herself because she wasn't ready. Since she's slowing down at work, what will she focus on? Trey is being patient. Hopefully, they'll talk about her issues soon.

Over to you, Walker Fanatics. Will Liam and Cordell ever be on the same page again? Do you think Cordell and Denice will reconcile?

Will Micki get the help she needs for her PTSD before her exit? Chime in below in the comments.

