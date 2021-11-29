Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did John and Kayce manage to navigate all the changes in town?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5, the pair reacted to the newcomers and what their arrival could mean for the Duttons.

Meanwhile, Lloyd found himself in the doghouse with Rip after the events following the fire.

Who tried to help them repair their relationship?

Elsewhere, Beth was still trying to come to terms with the attempt on her life.

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.