Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Did John and Kayce manage to navigate all the changes in town?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5, the pair reacted to the newcomers and what their arrival could mean for the Duttons.

This Man Is Trouble - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Lloyd found himself in the doghouse with Rip after the events following the fire.

Who tried to help them repair their relationship?

Elsewhere, Beth was still trying to come to terms with the attempt on her life.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

John: You ready to turn in?
Beth: You kidding? I'm five away from sleep.

I could have done without the anatomy lesson, but that's OK. I'll work that shit out in therapy.

Beth

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5 Photos

Jimmy at the 6666 - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5
Barry Corbin on Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5
Summer Under Arrest - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5
John on a Mission - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5
Springing Summer - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5
John and Summer - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5
