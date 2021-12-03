A Discovery of Witches Final Season Sets 2022 Premiere

Diana Bishop's journey will conclude in 2022.

Shudder, AMC+, and Sundance Now revealed Friday that A Discovery of Witches Season 3 will launch on all three platforms Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The final chapter finds "Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from 1590 to present day and combating what they left behind," according to the official description from the streamers.

The cast also includes Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, and Tanya Moodie.

They are joined by Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys, and Parker Sawyers.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is based on the ‘The Book of Life’ novel from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy and is the third and final installment.

Saying goodbye to the show will be tough. It has been a favorite here at TV Fanatic since its debut.

The end was always planned, thanks to the source material. It's nice to see projects that don't attempt to go beyond the source material.

More often than not, the projects leave a bitter taste for fans who liked the original work.

Thankfully, the trailer teases another remarkable season that will culminate in a bittersweet conclusion.

What more could we want?

AMC Networks may be saying goodbye to A Discovery of Witches, but the conglomerate will have supernatural beings in its orbit for the foreseeable future.

Anne Rice's Interview With a Vampire and Lives of the Mayfair Witches have both landed series orders.

AMC+ also has Firebite, a new vampire drama set to premiere later this month.

Take a look at the full trailer for A Discovery of Witches Season 3.

Do you think the show should have continued for a fourth season, or are you happy the author's original vision will be adapted?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.