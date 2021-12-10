Camryn Manheim Lands Lead Role on Law & Order Revival

NBC's Law & Order revival is starting to take shape.

Deadline is reporting that Camryn Manheim (Ghost Whisperer, Stumptown) has landed the role of Lt. Kate Dixon.

The outlet reports that Manheim will be the successor to S. Epatha Merkerson's Lt. Anita Van Buren.

Unfortunately, Merkerson's series regular role on Chicago Med put a kibosh in a potential comeback.

However, both shows come from Dick Wolf, so it's possible Anita could pop up down the line, depending on availability.

So far, the only confirmed returning star is Anthony Anderson, who will play Detective Bernard on the 21st season of the series.

Burn Notice's Jeffrey Donovan, and Hannibal's Hugh Dancy are both attached to star as a cop and assistant district attorney, respectively.

The original Law & Order was canceled a decade ago, with fans shocked at the time.

The network kept spinoff SVU around, and it continues to be a mainstay on the network's schedule.

Law & Order Organized Crime recently launched, and the original series is set to join an all-Law & Order night on the network.

The good news for fans is that the series will be a continuation as opposed to a full-fledged reboot.

NBC confirmed the pickup for Season 21 in September. "Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

The series entered production earlier this week, so more cast details should be spilling over the next few weeks.

Law & Order is set to return to the air Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.