Cheer Season 2 Sets January Premiere: First Trailer Tackles Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Charges

Netflix is bringing Cheer back for a second season.

The streamer announced Monday that a surprise second season would arrive Wednesday, January 12.

While the series was a hit, a renewal was not guaranteed after it emerged that Jerry Harris, a star of the first season, was arrested on federal sexual misconduct charges in September 2020.

The first trailer for the new season confirms that the series will not be sidestepping the controversy.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now,” coach Monica Aldama says in the first footage.

Cheer director Greg Whiteley said in a press release that the series will touch upon many stories this time.

“I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly,” he shared in a statement.

“I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it."

"This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship."

"The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members."

"It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives."

"Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’"

"If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride," the statement concludes.

The logline for the second season states that the "stakes have never been higher."

“As Navarro defends its championship crown against a slew of challenges, including their fiercest rivals at Trinity Valley Community College, unexpected events threaten the camaraderie of the team and the season itself.”

Check out the full-length trailer below

