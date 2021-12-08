Dynasty Season 5 Spoilers: The Carringtons Celebrate Christmas ... Without Fallon?

Are you ready to celebrate Christmas with the Carringtons?

Dynasty Season 4 concluded with Fallon shot, Alexis in jail for a murder she did not commit, and more drama for the characters.

Thankfully, The CW is giving fans a holiday treat on Monday, December 20, in the form of the first two episodes of Dynasty Season 5.

The network also revealed a wealth of plot details, and if we're to read between the lines, Fallon Carrington is gone.

Then again, the network knows this is a massive cliffhanger that will be resolved throughout the two-hour Holiday special, so Fallon could likely have survived.

"Fallout from Blake's (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign," reads the logline for the first half of the event.

"In his hour of need, Liam (Adam Huber) turns to Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown)."

"As Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) remains in jail and proclaims her innocence, Amanda (Eliza Bennett) sets out to see who might be responsible for the murder," it continues.

"Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to be suspicious of Amanda, and the feeling is reciprocated."

"Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) starts to heal."

"Dominique (Michael Michele) still doesn't believe everything Jeff said when he was sick but Culhane (Robert C. Riley) believes there may be some truth to Jeff's suspicions."

It sounds like a packed first episode, and the rivalry between Amanda and Adam sounds like the most fun, especially when you consider the fact that they hate each other.

If you watch Dynasty online, you know Adam carried out the killing in his mother's apartment and managed to pass the blame.

Christmas appears to take place on Dynasty Season 5 Episode 2, titled "That Holiday Spirit," but it sounds like none of the characters have much of a holiday spirit.

"Carrington Manor is decorated to the hilt as only the Carringtons can but all is not well at the Manor," the logline for the second half of the premiere event reads.

"Kirby (Maddison Brown), Liam (Adam Huber), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) all deal with the recent events in very different ways."

"Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) come to agreement regarding his political future."

"Dominique (Michael Michele) proceeds with her plans and turns to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) for some much-needed assistance."

"Meanwhile, Alexis remains in jail and only Amanda (Eliza Bennett) seems to show any support."

The immediate positive of both loglines is that all the characters aside from Fallon appear to be accounted for.

The series typically doesn't have every series regular in the episodes, so this is a good thing.

Losing Fallon would ruin the entire show, so we're inclined to believe Fallon will return in a blaze of glory throughout the event.

The bigger question will be in how Liam will feel about believing Fallon to have been bullying Eva.

What are your thoughts on the plot details?

Are you ready for the premiere?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.