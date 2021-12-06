Fear the Walking Dead Shocker: Kim Dickens Returns as Series Regular!

The prayers of fans of Fear the Walking Dead everywhere have been answered:

Kim Dickens is returning to the series!

AMC announced on tonight’s Talking Dead the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season with Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark for the first four seasons, returning.

Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, returning Sunday, April 17 on AMC, and continue as a series regular in Season 8.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” said Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe.

“Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

The news comes three seasons after Dickens was written out of the series in a controversial plot that found her character supposedly succumbing to injuries after the stadium blew up.

In the aftermath, ratings sagged as fans revolted to the creative choice, but now, it looks like the Clarks will be getting their time to shine.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Madison's daughter, Alicia, was revealed to be infected after being bitten by a walker, but somehow, she's still alive.

Alicia also waged war on Victor Strand, so maybe Madison's return will bring that storyline to a close.

That being said, the trajectory of the storylines have been strongly suggesting that both Strand and Alicia will be gone after this season.

Still, characters like Luciana and Daniel haven't been given a decent storyline since Madison's exit, so it might suggest the show will get back to its roots.

Where will that leave Morgan?

Here is the official logline for the second half of the season:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions.

Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

What are your thoughts on the big news?

Do you think it will save the show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.