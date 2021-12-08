Grey’s Anatomy: Original Star Spotted on the Set!

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for 16 years.

In that time, the series has had a revolving door of cast members.

Fans get excited at the prospect of bringing original stars back into the fold, as evidenced by Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

Earlier this month, original star T.R. Knight was spotted on the ABC medical drama's set, fueling speculation that he is returning once more.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that George was killed off early in the show's run, but he did return last year for a big episode.

The photo linking Knight to the set was actually shared by James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard Weber.

It also included Addison Montgomery, who returned on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 for a two-episode arc.

Chandra Wilson was also a part of the photo, and get this:

Bailey and Richard looked dressed up as though they were preparing to shoot some scenes.

One fan wrote, "Omg, George O'Malley is coming back??," while another questioned, "Who's seeing George in heaven now?"

Indeed, it was an exciting photo, but it sounds like we won't be seeing Knight on-screen any time soon.

People checked with their sources close to the show and reports that "Knight was solely on set visiting costars and shadowing a few people behind the scenes to learn some new skills."

Then again, it's hard to imagine someone not associated with production being on the set when you consider the stringent measures to protect the cast and crew from COVID-19, but time will tell, we guess.

George famously showed up during Meredith's COVID beach dream last year.

"George O'Malley will always claim my heart," Knight wrote on Instagram after the episode aired.

"Thank you to Ellen, Chandra, Jim, Krista, and all the familiar faces for once again sharing your beautiful light."

Around the same time, he paid tribute to Ellen Pompeo.

"Ellen is the kind of actor I'm endlessly grateful to act with," Knight wrote.

"She's the embodiment of truth. George and Meredith love each other, for sure, but I don't think he can hold a candle to love I have for Ellen."

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays on ABC.

