Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Trailer: They're Back!

Are you ready to head back to the Wizarding World?

HBO Max on Monday dropped a first-look trailer for the forthcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The special is set to launch Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The stacked guest list includes Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, and Ralph Fiennes.

The project also includes Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

“The thing that scared me most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done. And there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone and being like, ‘It wasn’t, though,'” Radcliffe says in the trailer.

Fiennes also touched upon how a young family member urged him to take on the role of Voldemort.

Could you imagine anyone else in that role?

"The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," reads the press release.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago," said executive producer Casey Patterson.

"The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

Check out the trailer below!

What are your thoughts?

Will you be watching when it launches?

