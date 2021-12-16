Law & Order Revival: Sam Waterson Returns as Jack McCoy

Law & Order Season 21 is bringing back another familiar face.

Sam Waterson has closed a deal to reprise the role of Jack McCoy on the continuation of the beloved drama.

Waterson appeared on 17 seasons of the original show, so this is a massive announcement for long-time fans.

Details of Waterson's contract have not been revealed, but it could be a one-year deal in a similar vein to fellow returning star Anthony Anderson.

Waterson and Anderson are the only stars from the original series set to come back, but there is plenty of time for other familiar faces to join the cast.

Anderson is reprising the role of Detective Kevin Bernard. But, who are the new faces?

- Burn Notice's Jeffrey Donovan has been locked in as an unnamed cop

- Hannibal's High Dancy will play an assistant district attorney

- Camryn Manheim is set to play Lt. Kate Dixon

- Oldelya Halevi has joined the cast as assistant district attorney Samantha Maroun

Epatha Merkerson was reportedly approached to return, but her commitment to NBC's Chicago Med kept her away from the project.

Law & Order was canceled a decade ago, with fans left in shock.

Law & Order: SVU continued to keep the franchise alive, and it expanded this year with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

NBC officially ordered the revival earlier this year, to form an all-La & Order Thursday on the network's schedule.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

Waterson will next be seen on the final season of Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.