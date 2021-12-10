Monarch Trailer: Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel Go to War in FOX Drama

If you've been looking for a new soapy drama to add to your TV viewing, then look no further than FOX's Monarch.

The highly anticipated drama series features a thrilling cast, plot, and everything you'd expect from a primetime soap opera.

In Monarch, reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman (Adkins), along with his insanely talented but tough-as-nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty.

But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto).

The series also stars Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson.

The trailer dials up the drama from the jump as Dottie is unsure whether her Nicky is truly ready to carry on the family legacy.

Unfortunately for the pair, they have very different views on what should be done to keep the family as the crown jewel of country music.

Seriously, the trailer shows the lengths each of them will go to, and let's just say, the show might wind up being the most-talked about shows of the season.

Nicolette's sister Gigi wants to take over the crown, and it causes even more unrest in the family.

The trailer features murder, high-drama, and lots of music.

FOX clearly believes in the show because it's receiving a premiere Sunday, January 30 out of a football lead-in.

The cast alone makes the show worth tuning in, but it will be fun to see how the series is received when it premieres.

Check out the clip below.

