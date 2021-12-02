Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 8



Did Rome and Regina manage to find common ground?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8, the pair finally reunited after months apart.

Maggie's Bright Idea - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Maggie did some research as her stalker situation intensified.

Elsewhere, Sophie played Eddie a song she wrote as Gary stepped in to help an old friend.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8 Online

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Sophie: You gonna see her again?
Eddie: Nope. She and I agreed that it's too complicated.
Sophie: When has that ever stopped you?

You feel bad for the stalker who is tormenting you? Which makes you officially the best person I met.

Cam

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8

