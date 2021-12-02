Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Rome and Regina manage to find common ground?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8, the pair finally reunited after months apart.

Meanwhile, Maggie did some research as her stalker situation intensified.

Elsewhere, Sophie played Eddie a song she wrote as Gary stepped in to help an old friend.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.