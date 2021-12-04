Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 8

at .

Did Danny and Anthony manage to crack the case before the FBI stepped in?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8, the duo had to walk on eggshells when it emerged that someone close to them had gang ties to the crime.

Erin Reconsiders - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8

Meanwhile, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie's work and personal relationship continued to be strained.

Elsewhere, Erin questioned the sacrifices she's made for her career and whether they were worthwhile.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8 Quotes

Lisa: Word on the street is that you're considering a run for DA.
Erin: Considered and dismissed.
Lisa: I got the last AG and Mayor elected.
Erin: I'm aware of your career.
Lisa: Then why didn't you call me? I would have told you not to throw in the towel so quickly.

Anthony: Joey's a good guy.
Danny: I thought you said he was a no good jackass scumbag.
Anthony: He is. Look, when our grandmother died, he was there every day, not sleeping, trying to take care of everybody. He's an idiot, but he has a good heart.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8 Photos

Anthony Draws His Gun - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
An Awkward Conflict - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
Erin Reconsiders - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
Prepping for a DA Run - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
Anthony's Shady Cousin - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
Trying to Smooth Things Over - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 8
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 8