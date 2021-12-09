Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 9

Did the end of the Roy Walton investigation bring the team together?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9, Voight and Halstead found themselves chasing a convincing lead that could change everything.

(Self) Righteous -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 8

With their aim being to find a way out, there was a clear division amongst everyone.

Elsewhere, the rest of the team investigated a possible abduction.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9 Quotes

Halstead: It worked.
Hailey: I love you.
Halstead: I love you, too. Marry me, now.

North: You know, I looked into your unit for months. Looked at every member, looked at you. I was so sure that you were the one. Kid from a rough home, mother he had to take care of who died a brutal death from cancer Decade in an army, multiple commendations for this job. I thought you'd be the one person, the one who knew exactly who he was, the one Voight wouldn't be able to corrupt. I honestly didn't think he could change you.
Halstead: Everyone changes everyone.
North: No, not if you don't let them.
Halstead: So your brother didn't change you?

