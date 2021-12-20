Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Angela find a way forward in her investigation?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7, more details of Iris's death came to light, putting Dexter in a tough spot.

A Watchful Eye - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Molly got suspicious of everything that was happening.

Elsewhere, Dexter tried to keep Harrison out of harm's way, but things changed considerably.

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Dexter: New Blood online right via TV Fanatic.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

I hate the view from the cheap seats.

Dexter

We can never erase all our sins. Not even fire will do that.

Kurt

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7

