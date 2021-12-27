Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Did Dexter escape?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8, the killer found himself in his most precarious position yet.

Harrison in Town

With the net closing in, he had to make a big decision.

Meanwhile, Kurt and Harrison spent some time together.

Elsewhere, Angela's curiosity led her down a dangerous path.

Did Dexter unravel the truth?

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8

Use the video above to watch Dexter: New Blood online right here via TV Fanatic.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Elric: I was just doing my job. Nothing personal.
Dexter: You're talking about my son. There's nothing more personal than that.

You said you had all day? Well, I've got news for you. The night is mine.

Dexter [voiceover]

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Christmas Tree Shopping
Harrison in Town
Good Listener
Get Outta Dodge
Bonding - Tall
Snowy Trees
