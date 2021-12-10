Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Eli survive?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9, Stabler turned to Olivia when his son went missing.

Raul Esparza Returns - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9

The harrowing events played out after Wheatley was put on the stand for Kathy's murder.

As more details came to light, Olivia realized there was more to the story than she was being told.

What was Stabler hiding?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Elliot: What have we got?
Olivia: The cops found Mia. She had ventricular hemorrhaging.
Elliot: She was suffocated?
Olivia: Elliot. I think she was murdered.

Mia: Is this your first tequila shot?
Eli: No. Maybe my second.
Mia: Okay, Mr. Big Partier. What should we drink to? Christmas? New friends?
*Eli takes drugs out of his pocket*
Eli: I am a partier, see. Just not...
Mia: Aren't you full of surprises? Okay. Let's drink to new friends with prescription benefits.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Bernie is Concerned - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9
Raul Esparza Returns - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9
Wheatley Considers His Future - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9
Friend or Captor? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9
Eli Goes Missing - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9
Jett Joins the Search - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 9
