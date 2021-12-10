Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 9

at .

Did Richard Wheatley get sent down?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9, Carisi tried the villain for the murder of Kathy Stabler.

Carisi vs Barba Round 2 - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9

However, Benson was put on the spot when Barba agreed to take the case.

How did Elliot react to all of the recent developments?

Elsewhere, a chilling new case left Rollins shocked to the core.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9 Quotes

Elliot: Last 9 months have been a blur. Til Wheatley goes to trial, there's no closure.
Olivia: Carisi said Wheatley is out of postponements. Clock is ticking.
Elliot: Make it tick faster.

Olivia: How are you all doing?
Kathleen: We're all right.
Eli: And I'm working through things.
Olivia: Good. *to Elliot* You shaved! It's nice to see your face.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9 Photos

Barba Defends Wheatley - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
Carisi vs Barba Round 2 - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
A New Bureau Chief - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
Carisi's Big Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
Benson Faces Wheatley - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
Stabler's Kids Seek Justice - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 9